Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $85.60

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.60, but opened at $82.50. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $81.79, with a volume of 858,932 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,200,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,622. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

