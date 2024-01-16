Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.75. 3,267,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,361. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

