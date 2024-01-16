De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,101,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 11,029,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 858.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of De Grey Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

DGMLF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 13,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,267. De Grey Mining has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

