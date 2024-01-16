Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $27,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Nasdaq by 6.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. 1,210,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

