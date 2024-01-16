Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 22,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.3% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,023,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,935,236. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

