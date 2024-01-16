Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after buying an additional 190,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,349 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 862,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 161,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PREF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. 91,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,466. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

