Dearborn Partners LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $13,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 305,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,196. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.