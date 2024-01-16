Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,284,833,000 after buying an additional 903,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,636. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day moving average is $147.88.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

