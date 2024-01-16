Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,353 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Tractor Supply worth $45,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.58. 817,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,837. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

