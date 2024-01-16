Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $503,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.31. The company had a trading volume of 380,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

