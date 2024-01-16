Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.70. The company had a trading volume of 959,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,154. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.83.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

