Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Pool worth $33,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Pool by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pool by 1.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.27.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.25. The stock had a trading volume of 120,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,399. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.84%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.