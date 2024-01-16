Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of STERIS worth $38,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.33. The stock had a trading volume of 131,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,717. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

