Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 399 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,906,000 after buying an additional 203,181 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,831,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.