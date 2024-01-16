Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.69.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 736,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

