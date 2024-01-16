Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.0 days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
DWHHF stock remained flat at $25.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $25.14.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
