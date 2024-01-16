Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 252.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

DWHHF stock remained flat at $25.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.