DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,605,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 4,130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,350.3 days.
DEXUS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DEXSF remained flat at C$5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$6.11.
DEXUS Company Profile
