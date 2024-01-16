DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in December

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,605,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 4,130,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,350.3 days.

DEXUS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DEXSF remained flat at C$5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.95. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$6.11.

DEXUS Company Profile

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

