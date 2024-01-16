DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Update

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 472,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,264.0 days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSRLF remained flat at $98.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.86. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

