Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.86

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.86 and last traded at $138.66, with a volume of 244604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

