Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Tilson Financial Group Inc.

Tilson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 129,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 171,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,077. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.08.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.