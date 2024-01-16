Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 158,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

