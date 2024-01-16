Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 157.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061,125 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 11.38% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $168,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. 320,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,557. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.