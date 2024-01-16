Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dino Polska Price Performance

Shares of Dino Polska stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886. Dino Polska has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

Get Dino Polska alerts:

Dino Polska Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.