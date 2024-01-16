Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Diodes were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIOD opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

