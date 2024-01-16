Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down to $85.44

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.44, but opened at $81.30. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $81.75, with a volume of 338,452 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPST. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 633.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $308,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $458,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

