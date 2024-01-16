Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 1.0% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SOXL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. 77,109,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,808,375. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

