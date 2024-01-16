Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 224,200 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

DSGR traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 61,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,592. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 234.54 and a beta of 0.86. Distribution Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $33.18.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $438.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

