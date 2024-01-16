Divi Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Divi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $17.93 million and $279,754.65 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00082888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00029330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00023841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,724,776,960 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,724,207,855.9628677. The last known price of Divi is 0.00487345 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $365,316.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

