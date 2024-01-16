DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $63.55 on Friday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 254.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

