Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $85.75 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

