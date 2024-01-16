DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
DLY opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
