DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

DLY opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

