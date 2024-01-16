DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DTE opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.52.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

