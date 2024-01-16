Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

DUK opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

