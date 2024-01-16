Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.85. 1,046,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.86.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

