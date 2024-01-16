Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of DDEJF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 6,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,763. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a current ratio of 35.13.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.