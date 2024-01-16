Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up to $27.86

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $28.80. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 297,520 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 696.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,861,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Further Reading

