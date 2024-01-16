DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 669,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,266,000 after purchasing an additional 162,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,103,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,524,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,828,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

