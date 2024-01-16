Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,061,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

