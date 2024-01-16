Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

