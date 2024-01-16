Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE DT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. 918,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,614. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,152,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

