e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $163.61

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.61 and last traded at $161.98, with a volume of 310655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.61.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock worth $11,888,527. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

