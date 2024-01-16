Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,002. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

