Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

EFR opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

