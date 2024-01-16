EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Up 4.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.75. 724,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,013,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

