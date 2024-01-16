Electroneum Price Down 1.4% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $47.20 million and $933,038.30 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,963,409,031 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

