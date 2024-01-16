Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $634.57. 2,401,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,619. The company has a market cap of $602.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

