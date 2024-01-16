Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $118,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $642.01. 1,105,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,802. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,940 shares of company stock worth $39,100,260 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

