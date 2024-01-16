Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 4.6% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 55.0% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $646.79. The stock had a trading volume of 592,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $614.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $646.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

