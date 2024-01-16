Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 607,717 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 508.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 912,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 762,310 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 754,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 634,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Emerald by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 154,668 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Price Performance

Emerald stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.01. 9,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.39. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

