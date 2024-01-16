Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 543,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,465. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

