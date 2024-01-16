Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 218.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,038,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 712,472 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 543,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after buying an additional 448,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

ENTA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 51,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,465. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.